10 frighteningly fun Halloween events for families in Bedfordshire this half term

4 . Pumpkin Trail at Wardown Park

Another pumpkin-based Halloween treat for residents in Luton, which also doubles as a fund-raising event! Music24 is hosting the trail, with 20 pumpkins to find, at Wardown Park, Luton on Sunday October 29. There is a suggested donation of £3 per person or on a pay-as-you-feel basis. There's no need to book and donations go to providing music therapy for people with mental and physical health conditions. Image: submitted. Photo: Submitted image