An ancient and eccentric Leighton tradition is set to be carried out next weekend.

The event on May 14, will mark a custom dating back to the 1600s, which includes the ‘upending’ of a child.

The ceremony, which originally marked Rogationtide – a celebration of the Ascension – will take place from 10.30am at All Saints Church.

A child is 'upended' as part of the bizarre custom.

A procession, headed by a garland bearer and the town crier and including the clergy, and trustees of the Wilkes' charity, will head to the historic almhouses in North Street. The almhouses were built by Edward Wilkes in memory of his father John. He invited destitute widows to live in them for free, establishing the Wilkes Charity.

The procession will pass through the town centre to make its way to the almhouses where the eccentricity begins.

The custom of holding a child upside down comes from Wilkes’ son Matthew who wrote a provision into his will that at Rogationtide a child should be ‘upended’ outside the almshouses while an extract of his father's will is read. His reasoning was ‘in order that those watching may understand and retain the words better’.

Originally, residents of the almshouses were each given ten shillings and the children two shillings and sixpence, with free buns and lemonade. Prior to this, beer was typically consumed but was stopped in 1896 after more than 2,000 buns and copious beer was consumed.