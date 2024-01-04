Carry on Policeman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frank and Gerald Green, twin sons of the late Samuel Green, a retired headmaster of Little Gaddesden School, moved to the cosy village of Dagnall around 1918 with their now widowed mother Fanny.

The sons opened a garage and lock up shop about 15 yards from their house where they sold petrol and motor accessories, the shop fronted on the main road from Leighton Buzzard to Hemel Hempstead, should you require service there was a bell to ring connected to the house.

At 8pm March 16th 1937 Gerald locked and barred the shop up as usual, including setting the Burglar alarm.

Red lion Public house

Around 8.45 the same night 4 men entered the "Red Lion" public house just 160 yards from Mr Green’s garage, they had light refreshments and stayed there until 10 minutes past nine.

About 9.25 several people heard the Burglar alarm ringing, arriving at the scene and found the bottom panel of the shop had been forced out, the door wide open and the till drawer missing.

The four assailants raced away from the scene, however things didn't quite go to plan, just half a mile or so away the car broke down.

The same night around 9.25 Police Constable Dickens was on duty, he saw a car being pushed by four men in the direction of the "Travellers Rest" crossroads, he flashed his torch in their faces and asked what the problem was, they said they had been to the Leicester races and were returning to London but had "got lost".

One of them explained there was a problem with the carburetor and could the policeman tell them where the nearest garage was, so PC Dickens very politely directed them to "Pine Garage " not far from where they were, while one of them managed to start the car, they thanked P.C. Dicken's for his assistance, but when they drove past the Pine Garage, immediately the Officer realised something wasn't right, fortunate for him he did take their names, however all were false.

Two days later the till drawer was found in a field adjoining the Leighton Buzzard - Hemel Hempstead Road, the same spot P. C Dickens had his conversation with the four men.

All four were found in London a few weeks later and after an identity parade, witnesses came forward identifying them as the same men drinking in the "Red Lion" public house the night of the burglary in March.

One of the men named Wright, had so many previous convictions, he was rarely out of jail.

All this for just "two shillings" which was all there was in the till drawer when they opened it.