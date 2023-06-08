News you can trust since 1861
Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convey is revving up to support charities this Saturday

The event is aiming to smash a new target of £20,000
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 12:51 BST

The Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy will be rumbling back into town this Saturday.

The spectacle, featuring around 200 trucks, will begin its journey from Dunstable at 10am and wend its way to Leighton Buzzard.

A family fun day will follow afterwards at the Billington Showground.

Last year's charity convoy raised £14,000.Last year's charity convoy raised £14,000.
Last year's charity convoy raised £14,000.
The event will support several charities including Scotty’s Little Soldiers and the Air Ambulance.

Last year’s convoy raised around £14,000 with an even bigger target this year of £20,000.

A number of trucks will be representing charities while others will be dressed to impress with themes from Las Vegas to the Greatest Showman.

Organiser Graham Munt said: “People love this event. It’s just great at bringing communities together with thousands of people lining the streets. And the kids love seeing all the different vehicles with their horns tonking and drivers waving at them.”

Follow Dunstable & Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy on Facebook for information and updates.

