In pictures: Leighton-Linslade comes together to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day

Veterans, members of the Royal British Legion and residents gathered at Linslade Recreation Ground to commemorate VJ Day, remember the sacrifices made and honour those who served.

Music for the afternoon was provided by Luton Brass Band and vintage vocalist Fiona Harrison.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesperson said: “We would like to extend our thanks to those who performed and to St Barnabas Church for its invaluable support in providing refreshments, helping to make the afternoon a memorable and welcoming community event.

“The commemorations were a moving tribute, ensuring that the courage and service of the wartime generation will never be forgotten.”

VJ Day Luton Brass Band performing

VJ Day Singer Fiona Harrison with attendees

VJ Day The event was held at Linslade Recreation Ground