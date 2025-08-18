VJ Day celebrations in Linsladeplaceholder image
VJ Day celebrations in Linslade

In pictures: Leighton-Linslade comes together to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:51 BST
A special event was held on Sunday to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Veterans, members of the Royal British Legion and residents gathered at Linslade Recreation Ground to commemorate VJ Day, remember the sacrifices made and honour those who served.

Music for the afternoon was provided by Luton Brass Band and vintage vocalist Fiona Harrison.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesperson said: “We would like to extend our thanks to those who performed and to St Barnabas Church for its invaluable support in providing refreshments, helping to make the afternoon a memorable and welcoming community event.

“The commemorations were a moving tribute, ensuring that the courage and service of the wartime generation will never be forgotten.”

Luton Brass Band performing

1. VJ Day

Luton Brass Band performing Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

Photo Sales
Singer Fiona Harrison with attendees

2. VJ Day

Singer Fiona Harrison with attendees Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

Photo Sales
The event was held at Linslade Recreation Ground

3. VJ Day

The event was held at Linslade Recreation Ground Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

Photo Sales
The community came together to mark the historic anniversary

4. VJ Day

The community came together to mark the historic anniversary Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leighton-LinsladeVeteransRoyal British Legion
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice