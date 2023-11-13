Hundreds came together for the parade and service

Hundreds of Leighton-Linslade people, veterans, uniformed organisations and dignitaries fell silent at 11am yesterday (Sunday) in an Act of Remembrance to honour the town’s fallen.

Led by a marching band, a Remembrance parade made its way from Lake Street to Church Square in Leighton Buzzard where members of the public who had lined the procession route, joined those gathered to pay their respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The Rev Dr Kirsty Borthwick, Curate of All Saints Church, then led a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial followed by a service at All Saints Church.

People gathered for the Linslade Garden of Remembrance service and wreath laying ceremony

A short service of remembrance was also held at the Linslade War Memorial led by the Rev Dr Bernard Minton who was also joined by dignitaries, veterans and the local community to pay their respects to the fallen of two world wars and other conflicts. A live stream of both services was made available along with a recording of the Linslade Act of Remembrance via Facebook.

A spokesman for the town council said: “The Town Council would like to thank all those involved in the organisation of both services as well as all those in attendance. This was a moving and poignant community event as people came together as a town to remember the fallen. The council would also like to thank all those who contributed to this year’s display of knitted and crocheted poppies at the White House, on the bridge over the River Ouzel and in the Linslade Garden of Remembrance.”

"If you are interested in donating poppies for 2024, get in touch via Leighton Linslade Town Council.”

South West Beds MP, Andrew Selous, honoured Leighton Buzzard soldier Sergeant William Ward at the House of Commons Constituency Garden of Remembrance last week.

Left, wreaths left at Linslade War Memorial. Right, MP Andrew Selous honoured Leighton Buzzard soldier Sergeant William Ward in the House of Commons Constituency Garden of Remembrance last week. Pictures Leighton Linslade Town Council and Andrew Selous MP.

Sgt Ward served in the 1st Battalion, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Regiment and was posted to Palestine North Africa where he died aged 27 years. He was Killed in Action at El Alamein on November 23, 1942.

Sgt Ward was a former pupil of Beaudesert Boys School, Leighton Buzzard and is remembered with Honour and buried at Knightsbridge War Cemetery, Acroma. He is Commemorated in Perpetuity by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.