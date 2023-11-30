Leighton Buzzard Royal British Legion raises £26k following November Poppy Appeal

The charity was backed by the local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Royal British Legion Leighton Buzzard (RBL) has raised some £26,000 following its November Poppy Appeal.

The charity, which supports members and veterans of the armed forces, had support from local communities, individuals, businesses and projects. They included cadet groups who held supermarket collections, a church group who knitted poppies and a fundraising concert from The Grand Union Community Choir.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The legion also received an individual donation from one resident who gave £1,000.

Artist Suzanne Southerton, prize winner Emma Davies, and RBL member Stuart Clarke. Back - Kay Fisher and Sarah Prudomes from Mimic Gifts. Image: Tony Margiocchi

Also among fundraising efforts was a raffle with a prize donated by artist Suzanne Sutherton. Tickets to win Suzanne’s oil painting of a hare in a field came to over £300.

The painter told the Observer her pop-up art event at Mimic Gifts, a venue supporting local artists, fell on Remembrance weekend and combining the two events was ‘a no-brainer’.

She said: “My husband is ex-army, he served for 13 years. I grew up in army circles, my dad was also in the army, and so the two came together and I was able to support a charity close to my heart.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sum will go to a bigger pot as part of the national RBL effort which will be distributed to families of veterans and armed forces members across the UK.

In Leighton Buzzard, six families have been supported financially by the funds raised by RBL.

Stuart Clarke from RBL described the total as ‘absolutely unbelievable’.