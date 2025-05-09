Special service held to commemorate 80th anniversary of VE Day in Leighton Buzzard

The raising of a special flag at the White House was followed by a service of commemoration at Linslade Garden of Remembrance, organised by Stuart Clarke, chairman and standard bearer of the Leighton Buzzard branch of the Royal British Legion.

Major(Rtd) Mike Lovell REME took the salute on behalf of branch president, Cllr Mark Freeman, with wreaths laid on behalf of The Royal British Legion by Mr Ken Jones, former RAF Sgt and branch secretary.

In the evening church bells pealed from All Saints Church with Ruby Rouge bringing the glamour and charm of the 1930s and 1940s to life on bandstand stage, echoing the golden age of jazz and swing.

At 7.30pm, the Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion took the stage to play a selection of music with a break at 9.20pm for a tribute read by former Royal Navy Warrant Officer class 1 Cris Kierstenson, on behalf Mark Freeman, president of the Leighton Buzzard branch of Royal British Legion.

A special VE80 gas powered beacon was then lit, joining hundreds of others across the country in symbolising light after the darkness of war. The beacon was lit by mayor Councillor David Bligh, Prebendary David MacGeoch on behalf of the Ouzel Valley Team Ministry and Stuart Clarke, chairman of the Leighton Buzzard branch of the Royal British Legion. Following the beacon lighting, the band led everyone in singing “I Vow to Thee My Country” and the National Anthem.

Thanks were extended to all those who participated in the event especially the teams at All Saints Church the Royal British Legion and staff and pupils of Cedars Upper School and Linslade Middle School. A special thanks went to Ellie, a pupil of Cedars School, who played the Last Post and Reveille on trumpet.

Mr Bligh stated: “As always it was my great honour to be invited to lay a wreath on behalf of Leighton-Linslade Town Council and to thank you for organising such a dignified event to commemorate all those who served our country and community during the Second World War.”

