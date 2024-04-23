The fascinating history of Leighton Buzzard’s Market Cross revealed in new book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cross, built around 1460, was cleaned last summer, the stonework made safe and its medieval features conserved by the Leighton Buzzard Town Lands Trust at a cost of £200,000. The Trust, an ancient charity that owns this unique five-sided monument, paid for the work out of its own funds so it did not cost the people of the town a penny.

At the same time the Trust commissioned a history of the Cross, the story of who built it, and an exploration of its significance to the town.

Paul Brown of Leighton Buzzard and District Archaeological and Historical Society with the help of historians and ancient documents has pieced together the first account of the Cross and its importance to the town through the centuries.

LEFT: The front page of the new book showing the Cross after cleaning. RIGHT: The almost life size medieval carving of John the Baptist, traditional seen holding a lamb. Centuries of exposure to the English weather have worn away most of the details.

The Lady of the Manor of Leighton, Alice Chaucer, who lived from 1404-1475, is the only person with the money and the power to have ordered the Cross to be built. A remarkable woman, she was married at the age of 10 to a man 27 years older than her. When he died a year later while serving as a soldier in France, Alice inherited Leighton Buzzard and became the Lady of the Manor, holding on to the rich property until she died 60 years later.

She was married twice more. He second husband was killed by a canonball and the third murdered - each time she inherited more property and eventually owned 202 manors.

She also became a key figure at the court of Henry VI who built Eton College. The book describes her life and how stone from Eton College may have been acquired by Alice to build the Cross in Leighton Buzzard.

The stone, identified by archaeologists last summer, comes from the same quarries that were used to supply building materials for Eton College Chapel. By this time, 1460, Alice was probably the richest woman in England and had lent the King a large sum of money. The stone from Eton to build Leighton Cross may have been a way of the King repaying some of his debts.

The Lady of the Manor of Leighton Buzzard’s Alice Chaucer had her life sized effigy carved on her tomb at Ewelme in Oxfordshire.

Alice Chaucer is known to have funded a new roof for All Saint’s Church, Leighton Buzzard during the same period and is responsible for commissioning craftsmen to carve the dozens of angels that are a special feature of the roof. Alice believed these angels would carry the prayers of the faithful to heaven.

The book is packed with etchings and photographs of the Cross and the Market Square area dating from 1800. As well as the history there is also an account of how the Cross was cleaned, some of its medieval secrets uncovered, and essential repairs made, plus pictures of the work in progress. The book launch is at the Black Lion pub in the High Street on Thursday evening (April 25) at 6.30pm, when copies will be available for the first time, priced £8. All welcome.