Sir Elton John's Aston Martin: Rocket Man’s ride rocks up for auction - how to bid

An Aston Martin once owned by music legend Sir Elton John is due to hit the right note with fans and car enthusiasts when it goes under the hammer on Wednesday 9th April.

The 1995 DB7 is being offered for sale by H&H Classics at its auction of classic, collector and performance motorcars at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire.

Sir Elton was the car’s first owner and the original warranty card in his name, along with a copy of its first V5 document, is included.

John Markey, motorcar specialist at H&H Classics, said: “Sir Elton John clearly has a very good taste in cars as the DB7 is regarded as a modern masterpiece.

“This desirable 5-speed manual transmission example is low mileage and finished in the eye-catching British Racing Green paintwork, so we expect there to be a lot of interest from fans of Sir Elton John and car lovers alike.”

The Rocket Man’s former Aston Martin, which is expected to fetch between £23,000-£27,000, has had just two other subsequent owners and only covered a mere 14,500 miles from new.

Its enviable specification includes a top of the range Alpine stereo with remote control, 6 stack CD changer in boot with large Alpine V12 amplifier (a non-standard installation to the specification laid down by Sir Elton) and a Motorola car phone in the centre console under the arm rest.

It also has heated front seats, cruise control and Aston Martin Stage 1 stainless steel rear exhausts.

John added: “As well as looking amazing, the DB7 boasts top performance figures and could easily reach over 160mph. This is a cosseted example, which means that after 20 years it is still standing and would be a great addition for enthusiasts wanting to own a car with celebrity appeal.”

All lots will be available to view in person at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford from midday on Tuesday 8th and from 9am on Wednesday 9th April, while the sale then commences at 1pm. Anyone looking to bid on one of the lots can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid.

For more details about any of the cars or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.