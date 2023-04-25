The head of operations at popular car brand Stratstone BYD answers the burning questions on going electric in 2023.

Rob Miller brings you everything you need to know about the electric car market to help those considering the switch make an informed decision.

How popular are electric cars now?

It’s the fastest growing sector of the new car market right now, the technology is forever evolving making owning an EV suitable for so many people. Electric cars also don’t emit carbon dioxide or various other pollutants while driving, which make them a climate-friendly alternative.

Are they expensive to buy?

Electric vehicles range in price depending on the features of the car, but they have significantly come down in price since they were first launched. The BYD ATTO 3 for example is extremely competitively priced at £36,990

Are electric cars expensive to run?

Rob Miller Head of Operations at electric car brand Stratstone BYD

EVs provide a substantial saving in running costs. The gap between electric refuelling costs and fuel bills has narrowed significantly. Milton Keynes is also one of the top cities in the UK to charge your vehicle with one of the most rapid and ultra-rapid chargers in the country. In addition, servicing and maintenance of electric cars are more affordable, as they have fewer moving parts and should cost less to service.

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

Charging times vary on the brand of car and yes, they do still take longer than filling a car with petrol but topping up an electric car is improving. On high-speed charging The BYD ATTO 3 goes from 30% to 80% in just 29 minutes.

How do I choose the right EV for me?

Electric cars are great to drive as they are so quiet, but you need to find the right one that suits your needs. What are your priorities; do you need a big boot for your family? The look and feel of the interior? Road noise and battery range? My best advice would be to do your homework and always pop in for a test drive and speak to one of the experienced sales team armed with all your queries.

