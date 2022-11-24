Drivers can more easily feel the lack of grip in the ice and snow of winter, but in the wettest autumn months modern car tyres will grip the road effectively in the wet until they lose grip under hard braking, often taking drivers by surprise.At 60mph total stopping distance is around 75 metres but in the wet this doubles to 150m - approximately the height of the Blackpool Tower.Checking parts of the vehicle such as the condition of the brakes and tyres can help reduce stopping distances, while managing the space to the car in front will ensure drivers have room to stop safely in the wet.A LeaseCar.uk spokesperson said: “It’s important for drivers to be aware that stopping distances will at least double in the wet.“As we enter the wettest months in the UK it’s vital that motorists manage their speed and distance to the car in front to prevent any serious accidents.“Motorists only need to visualise the height of the Blackpool Tower to better understand the distance they will need to safely stop their vehicle during the wettest months.“Drivers should regularly check the condition of their vehicle paying particular attention to the brakes and depth of tyre tread as stopping distances will increase significantly in the wet if either are in poor condition.”LeaseCar.uk recommends that drivers should take the following six simple measures to reduce the risk of having an accident in the wet:1 Monitor tyre tread