Children across the country have been busy writing their Christmas wish-lists and parents could be forgiven for not having a clue what half of it is.
Youngsters of a certain age will be busily scrawling through and circling toy catalogues.
Coming up with gift ideas can be tough so we have worked with some leading manufacturers and toy retailers such as Hasbro, VTech, Argos and Smyths to come up with a list of 10 of the most wanted gifts parents must know about for Christmas 2022.
Stuck in deciding what to get for the kiddies this Christmas, well some help is at hand. Scroll through our gallery of what some leading manufacturers consider to be the 10 most wanted gifts for children this year.
1. Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition
The Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition from Hasbro's Star Wars collection lets children and fans alike bring home a beloved droid companion. This Star Wars toy features design and deco inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series on Disney+. Touch the censor on L0-LA59's head to activate more than 45 different light, sound and movement combinations through 3 modes of play. £91.99, Ages 4+.
Photo: supplied
2. Marvel Studios' Black Panther Legacy Collection Wakanda Battle FX Claws
Marvel Studios' Black Panther Legacy Collection spotlights one of Marvel's most historic and iconic characters! Children can dress up as Black Panther and pretend to save the world against Wakanda's enemies! Gear up with these Black Panther Legacy Wakanda Battle FX Claws and get ready for action play by performing the Wakandan Salute, and activating left-hand claws, lights and sounds. £38.99, Ages 5+.
Photo: supplied
3. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset
Turn your play space into the ultimate Play-Doh ice cream van party! This life-size kitchen set gives children a big space to express their big imaginations. Create so many pretend treats with the 27 tools and soft-serve station, customise the creations with the Play-Doh sprinkle maker, tools and pretend sweet moulds, and check out customers at the register. Fun music and cash register sounds make children feel like they're really running their own ice cream van. £99.99, Ages 3+.
Photo: supplied
4. NERF Dinosquad Armorstrike
Team up with legendary dinosaurs as a member of the elite DinoSquad! Harness the extraordinary force of the greatest dinosaurs of all and blast into amazing adventures! Charge into action with the Nerf DinoSquad Armorstrike blaster! It features an awesome dinosaur design, capturing the look of an Anklyosaurus dinosaur. Launch 8 darts in a row from the blaster's 8-dart rotating drum to show your targets that you have plenty of dino-power! Pump the drop grip to prime the blaster and take advantage of its below-the-barrel design to steady your aim. The blaster includes 16 Official Nerf Elite foam darts - 8 darts to load the drum and 8 darts for reloads. And you can keep those 8 backup darts nearby because the blaster has onboard dart storage. To play, load the drum, move the drop grip backward and forward to prime the blaster, and pull the trigger to unleash 1 dart. Eyewear recommended (not included). No batteries required. £38.99, Ages 8+.
Photo: supplied