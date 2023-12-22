Animals at Christmas: Here’s what Woburn and Whipsnade’s residents are getting up to this December

It’s not every day you see a troop of chimpanzees unwrapping and playing with their presents, but what would Christmas in Bedfordshire look like without some cheeky animals having fun?
At Whipsnade Zoo and Woburn Safari Park, the festivities are well and truly underway. And while we are all digging into our turkeys, the keepers will be busy taking care of all their animals on the big day.
Scroll down to see the playful creatures enjoying all that Christmas brings:
1. "These are mine"
On the other side of the park, far away from newbie Gala, Tullulah the lioness is fiercely guarding her goodies. What do you think is inside? Photo: Woburn Safari Park
2. "What's this then?"
This little squirrel monkey was very, very interested in her Christmas gift. She took no time to rip open her neatly-wrapped presents. Photo: Woburn Safari Park
3. Gala arrives at Woburn
December has seen a new arrival at Woburn Safari Park last week, Gala the California Sea Lion!
She is 20 years old and has already bonded with her new friends, Kira and Leoni. Just days after touching down in the county, she was keen to show off her flippers and dives during training with the keepers. Gala is easy to recognise with her distinctive slender snout and smaller frame. Photo: Submitted
Gala was born in Barcelona and has lived animal collections from Madrid to Blackpool before settling at Norfolk's Banham Zoo. Now she is at the safari park, she is ready to make her personality known to others. The keepers say she's particularly vocal and loves to ‘bark’. Acting deputy head of animal encounters, Stacey Barker said: "We have noticed that one of Gala’s favourite things to do is to bask in the water with her flippers high up in the air! She has quickly made herself right at home here at the park." Photo: Submitted