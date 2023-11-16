Roads will be closed over the weekend

Father Christmas is visiting soon - Photo Jane Russell

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…

Central Bedfordshire Council has provided a list of road closures for towns and villages over the next few weeks as they hold their traditional Christmas lights switch on and festive celebrations.

In Leighton Buzzard Judges Lane, Pulford Road, Church Avenue, High Street, Bridge Street, Church Square and Market Square will be closed from midnight on November 23 until November 26, 11:59pm.