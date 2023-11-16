Road closures to look out for as Leighton Buzzard prepares for festive weekend
Roads will be closed over the weekend
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…
Central Bedfordshire Council has provided a list of road closures for towns and villages over the next few weeks as they hold their traditional Christmas lights switch on and festive celebrations.
In Leighton Buzzard Judges Lane, Pulford Road, Church Avenue, High Street, Bridge Street, Church Square and Market Square will be closed from midnight on November 23 until November 26, 11:59pm.
The Christmas lights switch on is on November 24.