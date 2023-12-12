Santa Claus is coming to town! Bedfordshire housebuilder hosts Father Christmas at development

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes invited Father Christmas to come and spread some festive cheer at its Manor Heath development in Leighton Buzzard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 9th December, residents were treated to a visit from Father Christmas, who toured the development and spread Christmas cheer by ringing his bell and handing out sweet treats to residents.

Attendees at the event were also treated to barista style coffee, tea and hot chocolates along with Christmas-themed sweets and treats such as mince pies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “It was lovely to see the residents enjoy their time at the development and meet Santa Claus!

Santa helped bring festive cheer to the development by giving out gifts and posing for selfies

“We are extremely proud of how our Manor Heath development has evolved, and now that all of our homes there have sold we are encouraging anyone who feels they may have missed out on their dream home to visit our nearby Ravensden Park development.”

Ravensden Park is ideal for first time buyers, second steppers and growing families looking for their forever home. The development seamlessly blends rolling hills and green open space with unrivalled commuter links, and the showhomes are now open for property seekers to tour.

Ravensden Park currently has a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes on offer, ranging from just £389,950 to £845,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information on the development, please visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/ravensden-park/overview/, call

0333 121 1020 or visit the development and tour one of the showhomes.

This year, Mulberry Homes is running a monthly community fund, called Quintessentially Community Focused. As part of the programme, charities and public organisations local to its developments are invited to apply to receive a one-off donation of £1 to £1,000, and each month, a judging panel will select a beneficiary to secure the requested funding. For more information or to submit an application, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/quintessential-living/community-focused/.