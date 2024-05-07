Crowds turn out for Leighton Buzzard’s May Day Fayre

Keep Calm and Carry On was the Rotary Moto at the Leighton Linslade May Day Fayre this year as unusually (for May Day) the weather turned very wet just as the crowds were starting to think about their lunchtime treat.

However the wet weather did not prevent the crowds from continuing to grace this annual event which this year was opened by Arthur Ayres a local Leighton Linslade young man who is part of the Great Britain Elite Ice Hockey program and who is aiming for the Youth Olympics in four years time

Other attractions were the 50 plus charity and business stalls, the fairground rides and a wide variety of entertainment both in the High St and Parsons Close Recreation Ground. With entertainment as diverse as the Pulfords School May Pole Team to Jez Avery and his Stunt show and music that ranged from our own Fiona Harrison to the Reverlers Steel Band and The MK Pipe Band there was something for everybody.

Richard Johnson OBE the Rotary Team Leader said: “We were delighted to once again work with a host of partners to deliver the iconic Leighton Linslade May Day Fayre. Traditionally the fayre has always heralded the beginning of summer unfortunately this year nobody told the weather.

"However we were thrilled that so many people in the community still came out to support Rotary and the many other charities taking part. Indeed we have had reports from two charities that despite the rain they had the best fundraising year they have ever had at May Day. Hopefully next year the weather will return to his normal sunshine so fingers crossed for 2025.”

May Day Fayre The Pulford School's May Day team.

May Day Fayre Rain failed to stop the fun

May Day Fayre Scary rides were part of the fun

May Day Fayre Arthur Ayres ready for action