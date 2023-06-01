Leighton residents are getting ready to rock for the return of Buzzstock Festival

Leighton residents are getting ready to rock for the return of Buzzstock Music Festival this summer.

The two-day festival is returning for its second year on Friday June 30 and Saturday July 1, at the Old Billington Car Boot Field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friday’s rock offerings include tributes to Oasis, The Killers, Stereophonics and Green Day while Saturday's family friendly schedule includes a headliner tribute to Queen, Take That, Little Mix, Kylie Minogue, Ed Sheeran and local band The Fabulators. The crowd can also expect plenty of chuckles with compere, local comedian Johnny Murph.

Buzzing for Buzzfest

Eight local bands will be showcased on the new Buzzstock Spotlight Stage. This mini stage, supported by charity KidsOut, will be keeping the crowds entertained between acts while budding new bands can sign up for the Buzzstock Battle of the Bands competition to win a spot at Buzzstock Music Festival 2024.

Garry Higgins, from the Buzzstock team, said: “Last year's party was epic and we had so many fantastic reviews. We've listened to everyone's ideas and this year we've added more children's entertainment including more stalls, story times, singalongs, rides and bubbles, and better baby facilities with the help of Leighton’s National Childbirth Trust. We also have more local food and Leighton Buzzard Brewery will be joining us for the real ale drinkers."

This year’s venue includes onsite parking and fairground rides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Garry added: “We have big dreams for the future but we need the audience to grow with us. It's scary, as a start-up festival, we have a lot at stake but we have been thrilled with how Leighton Buzzard has got behind us and we are excited to bring another epic party this year."

Buzzstock has teamed up with its neighbours Mead Open Farm which is offering a camping, and breakfast while Masons Coaches will operate a shuttle bus service to the festival.

Buzzstock Music Festival is supported by headline sponsors Osborne Morris and Morgan plus sponsors Red Rascals Creative, Bee Local Magazine, Mike Higgins Web Design, Alpha Marketing and Jackson & Phillips.