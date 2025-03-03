British Pie Week is set to take place from Monday March 3 until Sunday March 9, where we celebrate the best of traditional British pies.

Booking website DesignMyNight has picked out the best pubs across the UK to enjoy a delicious pie during British Pie Week.

Here are 10 of the best pubs for pie in the UK according to DesignMyNight.

1 . Old Joint Stock Pub & Theatre, Birmingham The Old Joint Stock Pub & Theatre is known for its excellent range of pies, with flavours that include smoked ham to spicy chickpea, tomato and aubergine.

2 . The Shakespeare Summer Row, Birmingham Birmingham's The Shakespeare Summer is a speciality pie house. Many have recommended its chicken and mushroom pie.

3 . The Old Wellington, Manchester The Old Wellington in Manchester is regarded as one of Manchester's most beautiful pubs. Amongst the beauty, it also serves up a delicious selection of pies.

4 . Sam's Chop House, Manchester Sam's Chop House is a Victorian pub that serves up traditional British classics, including a fantastic selection of pies.