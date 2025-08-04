12 businesses in Leighton Buzzard area handed new food hygiene ratings

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 4th Aug 2025, 12:01 BST
Food hygiene ratings sign in a doorplaceholder image
Food hygiene ratings sign in a door
A dozen businesses in and around Leighton Buzzard have been handed new hygiene ratings by The Food Standards Agency (FSA).

And they’ve all been rated as good or very good, according to the watchdog.

The latest scores on the doors for the area are:

Mevan at 6 Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard – rated 5 on July 8

The Baker Boy at 29 Waterborne Walk, Leighton Buzzard – rated 5 on June 26

Funky Snake Escape at 46 High Street, Leighton Buzzard – rated 5 on June 26

The Star at 230 Heath Road, Leighton Buzzard – rated 5 on June 26

Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre Cafe at Mentmore Road, Linslade – rated 5 on June 25

Il Piccolo Ltd at 1a High Street, Leighton Buzzard – rated 5 on June 25

Cod & Waffle Ltd at Unit 2 Greenfields, Threedway, Leighton Buzzard – rated 4 on June 25

Ocean Fish Bar at 66a North Street, Leighton Buzzard – rated 5 on June 24

Flame N Frost at 9b Waterborne Walk, Leighton Buzzard – rated 4 on June 23

Yong Hong at 3 Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard – rated 5 on June 18

Frankie's Cafe at 56-58 North Street, Leighton Buzzard – rated 5 on June 2

Esquires at 3-5 Market Square, Leighton Buzzard – rated 4 on May 29

You can visit the FSA’s website to search for all food hygiene ratings.

