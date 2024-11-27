75 finest UK restaurants named best in the world by La Liste
These are the restaurants with La Liste’s stamp of approval 🍴
- La Liste has unveiled its top 1000 restaurants across the world
- 75 restaurants based in the UK made the list
- Areas include London, Scotland, York and more
Prestigious restaurant guide La Liste has unveiled its list of the top 1000 restaurants for 2025, with 75 UK restaurants included.
La Liste is a French-owned guide which seeks out the best restaurants across the world to determine the best of the hospitality industry.
75 UK restaurants feature in the top 1000 list, in areas including London, York, Edinburgh and more.
Here is every UK restaurant included in La Liste’s top 1000 restaurants list.
- LEnclume by Simon Rogan, Grange-over-Sands
- Core by Clare Smyth, London
- The Ritz Restaurant, London
- Ynyshir, Powys
- Moor Hall, Ormskirk
- Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London
- Belmond Le Manoir aux QuatSaisons, Oxford
- Helene Darroze at The Connaught, London
- The Clove Club, London
- The Fat Duck, Bray
- Gordon Ramsay, London
- Sushi Kanesaka, London
- Waterside Inn, Maidenhead
- Lympstone Manor, Exmouth
- Midsummer House, Cambridge
- The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff
- Brooklands by Claude Bosi, London
- The Araki, London
- Sat Bains, Nottingham
- Story, London
- Woven by Adam Smith, Ascot
- Cornus, London
- Kol, London
- Edinbane Lodge, Edinbane
- Myse, York
- The Dining Room at Whatley Manor, Malmesbury
- Hambleton Hall, Oakham
- Osip, Bruton
- Allium Askham Hall, Penrith
- Andrew Fairlie, Auchterader
- Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London
- Northcote, Blackburn
- Annwn, Kilgetty
- Endo at the Rotunda, London
- Morston Hall, Holt
- Outlaws New Road, Port Issac
- Paul Ainsworth at Number 6, Padstow
- Pine, Newcastle upon Tyne
- Sketch The Lecture Room and Library, London
- The Forest Side, Ambleside
- A. Wong, London
- The Black Swan at Oldstead, York
- The Sportsman, Whitstable
- La Dame de Pic London, London
- House of Tides, Newcastle upon Tyne
- Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon
- The Latymer, Bagshot
- The Whitebrook, Monmouth
- Alex Dilling at Hotel Cafe Royal, London
- Muse, London
- OX (NI), Belfast
- The Old Stamp House, Ambleside
- Trivet, London
- Da Terra, London
- Kitchen Table, London
- Sosban and the old Butchers, Menai Bridge
- The Five Fields, London
- Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead
- Ikoyi, London
- Hjem, Hexham
- Le Champignon Sauvage, Cheltenham
- The Angel at Hetton, Skipton
- The Kitchin, Edinburgh
- The Ledbury, London
- Dinner by Heston Bluementhal, London
- Lake Road Kitchen, Ambleside
- Martin Wishart, Edinburgh
- The Hand & Flowers, Marlow
- The Peat Inn, Cupar
- Inver, Cairndow
- Ormer Mayfair, London
- Home by James Sommerin, Penarth
- Number One at The Balmoral, Edinburgh
- Gymkhana, London
- Cail Bruich, Glasgow
To view La Liste’s full list of the top 1000 restaurants in the world, please visit the La Liste website.
