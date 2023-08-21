Back to School Lunchbox Essentials: 7 Brain Boosting Snacks

Keep reading for a roundup of 7 wholesome, energizing snacks that enhance focus, memory, and performance in the classroom. With these nutritious additions, your kids will be ready to ace those tests! Time to grab some carrot sticks and string cheese – lunch planning begins!

Trail Mix

A homemade trail mix with nuts, seeds, and dried fruit provides steady energy from protein, healthy fats, and fiber. The mix of textures keeps kids engaged. Be sure to avoid processed foods like chocolate chips which can lead to a mid-day energy crash.

Veggies and Hummus

Apple Peanut Butter Energy Bites

These compact, no-bake bites offer whole grains, protein, and natural sweetness from applesauce. Apples provide antioxidants, iron, and vitamin C to boost immunity so kids stay healthy and active. Getting adequate sleep also optimizes the immune system's functioning.

Greek Yogurt Parfaits

Protein-packed Greek yogurt gives the brain fuel for learning and focus. The carbs provide sustained energy while probiotics support gut health. Berries add antioxidants for brain cell health. Make ahead in portable containers for grab-and-go breakfasts.

Hard Boiled Eggs

Eggs deliver protein, choline for memory, and vitamin B12 for energy production. The protein and healthy fats also help kids feel full so they can stay alert in class. Simply boil and pack for an easy, versatile snack.

Turkey Roll-Ups

Turkey contains tryptophan which helps boost serotonin, the "feel good" neurotransmitter important for mood, learning, and sleep regulation. Pair it with cheese for protein and avocado for healthy fats and vitamin E for cognitive function.

Roasted Chickpeas

Crunchy, roasted chickpeas provide plant-based protein, fiber, and iron for sustained mental and physical energy. They make a tasty, satisfying alternative to processed snack foods like chips.

Fruit and Cheese

Cheese gives protein for concentration, while fruit provides immune-boosting vitamin C. Vary the fruit selections to expose kids to new flavors and textures. This balanced snack combo fuels kids up for a full day of learning.