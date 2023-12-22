Wrap up warm and enjoy some of the best walking trails at a National Trust place this winter

If you are looking for ways to clear your head after the Christmas festivities, a bracing walk around Dunstable Downs has to be a favourite choice.

The Downs, run by the National Trust, is the highest point in Bedfordshire with spectacular views over the Vale of Aylesbury. From its elevated position, it is possible to see five counties on a clear day. The multi-user route which runs from the Chilterns Gateway Centre along the top of the ridge into Dunstable is a surfaced path and suitable for all users including walkers, cyclists, pushchairs and wheelchair users.

Dogs are welcome on the Downs, on leads inside the visitor centre, café and shop and two Trampers and wheelchairs are available to hire, by calling 01582 500920 to book.

Winter is the best time of year to notice nature and wildlife around you on your walk. Look for pawprints in mud and snow, listen for crisp notes of bird song and spot woodland residents foraging in the silhouettes of bare trees.

Why not warm up after your winter adventure in a National Trust café or tearoom? Thaw out with a hot drink, shrug off the cold with a hearty soup or simply enjoy a well-earned sweet treat.