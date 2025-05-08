Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is your guide to the best drinks from each participating country 🍝

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place this May

37 countries are participating in Eurovision 2025

Here is your guide to popular alcoholic drinks from each country

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is set to take place on Saturday May 17 in Basel, Switzerland, where singers from various countries will perform an original song for a chance of winning the contest.

Ahead of the grand final, Eurovision will be also hosting two semi-finals, on Tuesday May 13 and Thursday May 15 to whittle down the participants.

Many fans of the Eurovision Song Contest will be planning on hosting Eurovision parties with plenty of drinks to represent each country that is participating in the contest.

While we don’t know exactly which countries will make it to the grand final, here is a guide to the most popular alcoholic drinks from each country that has been chosen to participate in the contest and if you can buy them in the UK.

Albania

Shkodra Elektronite will be representing Albania with the song Zjerm. Albania’s traditional alcohol is Raki (also known as Rakia), which is a fruit-based brandy.

Armenia

Parg is representing Armenia with the song Survivor. Armenia has quite a few traditional drinks including brandy and wine. However, Artsakh is its most unique, which is a mulberry flavoured vodka.

Australia

Australia’s entry for Eurovision is Go-Jo with the song Milkshake Man. A popular Australian alcohol is actually wine, with plenty of Australian imports available in UK supermarkets.

Austria

JJ is the entrant for Austria, with the song Wasted Love. In Austria, Tipperl is a common alcoholic drink, which is made with white wine, raspberry lemonade and water.

Azerbaijan

For Eurovision, Azerbaijan is sending Mamagama with Run With U to represent. For Azerbaijan drinks, a local beer brand named Zirdalan is commonly consumed.

Belgium

Belgium's entrant for Eurovision is Red Sebastian whose song is Strobe Lights. Belgium is well-known for its beer, with a wide range of flavours and styles to try.

Croatia

Marko Bosnjak is representing Croatia with the song Poison Cake. Rakija is a popular alcohol from Croatia, which is a fruit brandy made from plums.

Cyprus

Representing Cyprus in the Eurovision Song Contest is Theo Evan with Shh. Cyprus’ most well-known alcoholic beverage is Zivania which is a traditional Cypriot spirit.

Czechia

Czechia is sending Adonxs with the song Kiss Kiss Goodbye. Becherovka is one of Czechia’s most popular drinks, which is a herbal liqueur.

Eurovision: The most popular alcoholic drinks from each country for your party buffet | Adobe Stock

Denmark

Sissal is representing Denmark with the song Hallucination. Denmark is known for a high-proof spirit named Aquavit which is flavoured with herbs and spices.

Estonia

Estonia’s entry is Tommy Cash with the coffee-inspired song Espresso Machiato. While Espresso’s might represent Tommy, Vana Tallinn is a popular liqueur loved by the country.

Finland

Representing Finland for this year’s Eurovision is Erika Vikman with Ich Komme. A traditional Finnish alcoholic drink is Kilju which is a mead-like beverage which is usually homemade using sugar, honey, yeast and water.

France

France is part of the ‘Big 5’ in Eurovision which means they have a secured place in the grand final, with Louane representing with the song Maman. A traditional French alcohol is of course - champagne. There are plenty of French champagne brands to purchase in UK supermarkets.

Georgia

Mariam Shengelia is representing Georgia with the song Freedom. The traditional Georgian alcohol drink is Chacha which is a strong clear spirit.

Germany

Germany is another ‘Big 5’ country, with Abor & Tynna representing with the song Baller. Germany is known for its beers which are usually paired with its sausages.

Greece

Greece is being represented by Klavdia who is singing the song Asteromata. Ouzo is a very popular and well-known alcohol beverage from Greece.

IcelandIceland’s Eurovision entry is Vaeb with the song Roa. The traditional alcohol of Iceland is Brennivin which is a distilled spirit with a herbal taste.

Ireland

Ireland are sending Emmy for Eurovision 2025, with the song Laika Party. Ireland is known to enjoy soda bread, which is a yeast-free bread made with buttermilk. Guinness is one of Ireland’s most popular alcoholic drinks.

Israel

Yuval Raphael is representing Israel with the song New Day Will Rise. Arak is a popular drink of choice in Israel.

Italy

Another ‘Big 5’ entrant is Lucio Corsi for Italy, performing the song Volevo essere un duro. Classic Italian drinks include Aperol, Campari and Negroni.

Latvia

Latvia is being represented by Tautumeitas with the song Bur man laimi. For Latvian drinks, the most popular is Riga Black Balsam which is a herbal liqueur made with 24 natural ingredients.

Lithuania

Lithuania is being represented by Katarsis with the song Tavo akys. A popular Lithuanian drink is krupnikas, which is a honey liqueur.

Luxembourg

Representing Luxembourg is Laura Thorn with La poupee monte le son. A traditional drink from Luxembourg is wine, especially those produced in the Moselle Valley.

Malta

Malta is being represented by Miriana Conte with the song Serving. Traditionally, bajtrija is an enjoyed beverage, which is a liqueur made from pear fruit.

Montenegro

Nina Zizic is representing Montenegro with Dobrodosli. Montenegro drinks include red wines such as Vranac.

Netherlands

The Netherlands are sending Claude with the song C’est la vie. A traditional drink from the Netherlands is Advocaat, which is known for its creamy and custard-like flavour.

Norway

Kyle Alessandro is representing Norway with the song Lighter. A traditional Norwegian drink is Akvavit, with a traditional spirit used in cocktails.

PolandPoland is represented by Justyna Steczkowska with the song Gaja. A popular Polish drink is of course Vodka, which is one of the most popular spirits across the globe.

Portugal

Napa is representing Portugal with the song Deslocado. Vinho Verde is a very popular Portuguese ‘green wine’.

San Marino

San Marino is represented by Gabry Ponte with the song Tutta l’Italia. Traditional San Marino drinks include wines such as Sangiovese di San Marino, Tessano, Roncale, Biancale and Moscato.

Serbia

Princ is representing Serbia with the song Mila. For drink, Serbia enjoys drinking Rakija and it is commonly considered as its national drink.

Slovenia

Slovenia is being represented by Klemen, with the song How Much Time Do We Have Left. Popular Slovenian drinks are fruit brandies, which are made using a variety of fruits.

Spain

Another ‘Big 5’ entrant is Spain, who is being represented by Melody with Esa diva. A beloved Spanish drink is sangria, which is a fruit punch made with red wine.

Sweden

KAJ will be representing Sweden with the song Bara bada bastu. A popular Swedish drink is schnapps, which is a neutral spirit but can be blended with various flavours.

Switzerland

The host country of Eurovision 2025 is being represented by Zoe Me, with the song Voyage. Switzerland’s most recognised alcohol is Kirsch, which is a cherry brandy.

Ukraine

Ukraine is represented by Ziferblat with the song Bird of Pray. An iconic national drink of Ukraine is Medovukha which is a honey wine.

United Kingdom

Remember Monday is the UK’s chosen entrant for Eurovision 2025, with the song What The Hell Just Happened? Traditional British drinks include gin, and cocktails such as Buck’s Fizz.

You can watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 on BBC and BBCiPlayer, including both semi-finals and the grand final.

