Greggs is back with a brand-new range of food and drinks ☕

Greggs has launched a host of new additions to its menu

The new range includes bakes, sandwiches, sweet treats, drinks and more

I tried three new menu items and here is what I thought

Iconic bakery chain Greggs has launched brand-new menu items, which includes a bake, korean chicken range, sweet treats, iced and hot coffees and much more.

As a massive fan of Greggs (I’m a North East girl, sausage rolls are in my blood), I was super excited to give a few of its new menu items a try for myself.

Greggs kindly sent me three new items to try, which included the Red Pepper, Feta and Spinach Bake, Lemon Meringue Muffin and the Iced Caramelised Biscuit Latte.

I first tried the Red Pepper, Feta and Spinach Bake, which from the outside looked absolutely delicious down to Greggs’ iconic mouth-watering pastry.

The bake itself was nice enough, but not something I would purchase again. It had a very prominent red pepper flavour with a hint of spice. I really enjoyed the bake, but I personally love the addition of meat in a bake, and I felt that it was missing from the flavour and texture. If you are not a meat-eater though, this could be the bake for you.

I then tried the Lemon Meringue Muffin, which was delicious although very sweet. I’m not someone who purchases a sweet treat often, but this is a great choice who wants a little sweet kick now and again. Including lemon was a great move from Greggs in my opinion as it truly is the fruit of the season.

Finally, I took a sip of the Iced Caramelised Biscuit Latte, leaving the best til last as I was super excited for it. I absolutely love iced coffee, I’m always willing to try new flavours and this flavour certainly intrigued me.

The Iced Caramelised Biscuit Latte was absolutely lovely, with a very strong coffee flavour and hint of sweetness. The name of the latte made me think it would be a lot sweeter than it actually was, but I was pleasantly surprised at how delicious it was.

As part of its new menu offerings, Greggs has also introduced a Korean chicken sandwich range, brand-new pizza slice, Balanced Choice breakfast option and much more.

For more information on Greggs’ new menu, please visit its website.

