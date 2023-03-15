East Asian-inspired fast food chain Itsu has extended its popular bao bun range with a few sweeter additions. As well as its vegetable and meat steamed buns, the two new additions are for those with a sweet tooth.

You may have already seen sweet versions of pizza fit with chocolate sauce and marshmallow toppings on the shelves in stores. But now a dessert version of the classic bao bun has hit supermarket frozen isles thanks to Itsu.

Itsu’s existing bao bun range combines beloved East Asian-inspired flavours, including hoisin duck and teriyaki chicken, as well as a vegetable option. The three are now joined by two new additions, salted caramel and chocolate.

Understandably their feature in stores has already caused a buzz on TikTok as users have shared their excitement over the new sugary flavours. One post has already amassed more than 100,000 views on the video-sharing platform.

We break down where you can find the new bao bun flavours and how much they are so you can try them out for yourself.

TikTok discovers Itsu’s sweet bao buns in stores

TikTok users can’t quite contain their excitement as a video showing Itsu’s two new sweet bao bun flavours has made its rounds across the app.

TikTok creator NewFoodFindsUK captured the hearts of sweet-toothed users on the app after the account shared a video of Itsu’s new chocolate and salted caramel bao buns in store.

The clip showed the box of the new additions as it sat on the shelves alongside other frozen desserts in the freezer aisle.

Sparking joy among dessert fans across the country, the video which was uploaded on Monday (March 13) has gone on to amass more than 200,000 views with over 16,000 likes.

Where to buy Itsu’s new salted caramel and chocolate bao buns - and the price

As noted in the viral TikTok on the new sweet bao bun flavours have already hit the shelves in stores. Those wanting to track down a box can find them at Tesco.

To find your local Tesco, you can use the store locator on the supermarket’s website . By typing in your postcode, town or city, a map shows the nearby locations in your area.

Alternatively, the salted caramel and chocolate bao buns are also listed on Tesco’s online store. Therefore you can add them to your basket while you’re doing your groceries on the site to be delivered to your home.