Review of pub licence at Red Lion in Leighton Buzzard to be held behind closed doors after "criminal events"

A meeting to review a pub’s licence will be held behind closed doors at a Central Beds Council licensing sub-committee on Wednesday.

Beds Police applied for a licence review of the Red Lion in North Street over alleged 'breaches' relating to the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety.

According to a Central Bedfordshire Council agenda, it will be excluding members of the press and public: “To consider the report of the Head of Public Protection regarding the Review of The Red Lion, 1 North Street, Leighton Buzzard, arising from the submission of an application from Bedfordshire Police for a summary review of the premises licence and the interim steps decision made by the licensing sub-committee.”

A report published on the council’s website states: “A review of the premise licence was instructed by Bedfordshire Police following the criminal events that took place on this premise; whereby the licensee failed to successfully promote the licensable objective of ‘the prevention of crime and disorder’.”

The Red Lion in High Street has been closed

It adds: “On the 10th May 2024 an expedited review hearing was carried out, introducing relevant interim measures and as such all parties agreed upon the suspension of the licence as an interim step.

“On the 7th May 2024 the Designated Premises Supervisor Lee Davidson submitted an email detailing his resignation from his role as a Designated Premises Supervisor for the Red Lion.

“Currently the premises do not have a Designated Premises Supervisor and must appoint one should they wish to continue with any sales of alcohol.”

Beds Police have recommended the sub-committee consider modifying the licensing conditions and suspending the Premises Licence for a period of three months. They had also asked for the removal of the designated premises supervisor – though this is “no longer applicable” following the May 7 resignation.

The pub is run Punch Pubs & Co. A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the Red Lion pub in Leighton buzzard is currently closed, however we are continuing to work with the relevant authorities in order to reopen as soon as possible. We look forward to updating the community about their local pub in the near future.”