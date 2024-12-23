The 19 top-rated bars and pubs in Bedfordshire according to TripAdvisor customers

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 13th Sep 2024, 11:55 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 12:28 GMT

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

They’re rated the best in the county 🍻

Bedfordshire boasts many bars and pubs across the county, from family-owned establishments to popular chains. 

TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and chosen their favourite bars and pubs to visit in Bedfordshire. We’ve rounded up the top 19 establishments in the county, and what customers had to say about their experiences.

Whether you’re a resident or visiting for the very first time, this is your guide to the best bars and pubs Bedfordshire has to offer.

White Hart Biggleswade has a 4.5* rating from 203 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Relaxing pub, great choice of drinks, great food, brilliant decor, friendly staff, definitely looking forward to a return visit.”

1. The White Hart, Biggleswade

White Hart Biggleswade has a 4.5* rating from 203 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Relaxing pub, great choice of drinks, great food, brilliant decor, friendly staff, definitely looking forward to a return visit.” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Biggleswade's Saddle & Spoke has a 4* rating from 56 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Five of us enjoyed a delicious lunch today. We were very well looked after by Jenny. I recommend the Hake which was beautifully cooked with mushrooms and mash.”

2. Saddle & Spoke

Biggleswade's Saddle & Spoke has a 4* rating from 56 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Five of us enjoyed a delicious lunch today. We were very well looked after by Jenny. I recommend the Hake which was beautifully cooked with mushrooms and mash.” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
The Prince of Wales Ampthill has a 4* rating from 50 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Fabulous Sunday lunch. Excellent service with lovely surroundings and the food was delicious. The landlord was so nice and obviously cares a lot about the the place. We’re planning our next visit as it’s so good to have a quality place to go to for a wonderful family meal.”

3. The Prince of Wales, Ampthill

The Prince of Wales Ampthill has a 4* rating from 50 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Fabulous Sunday lunch. Excellent service with lovely surroundings and the food was delicious. The landlord was so nice and obviously cares a lot about the the place. We’re planning our next visit as it’s so good to have a quality place to go to for a wonderful family meal.” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Bumble Bee has a 4* rating from 204 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent pub with great atmosphere, friendly staff and a DJ on some nights ( the night I was there) - good fun!”

4. Bumble Bee, Flitwick

Bumble Bee has a 4* rating from 204 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent pub with great atmosphere, friendly staff and a DJ on some nights ( the night I was there) - good fun!” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BoostBarsPubsTripAdvisor
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice