Time to soak up the sun with delicious cocktails from De Kuyper!

2. Passionfruit Martini

Nothing says summer like a martini and this delicious Passionfruit Martini is so quick and easy to make making it a perfect cocktail for your summer party plans and a guaranteed crowd pleaser. It can be made in large batches and refrigerated to ensure you are always supplying the best drinks. All you need is De Kuyper Passionfruit Liqueur (available to buy in Waitrose), vodka, lime juice and a passionfruit to garnish. Chef’s kiss!

Photo: Contributed