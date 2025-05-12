Village pub near Leighton Buzzard wins national Food Pub of the Year award

The Red Lion team picking up their award. Picture: Greene King Pub Partners

A village pub near Leighton Buzzard has won a national award for its top pub grub.

The Red Lion in Milton Bryan, took home the Food Pub of the Year Award at the pub industry’s Night of Excellence Awards – beating competition from across the UK.

The Night of Excellence Awards celebrate the success of great licensees and the businesses they run in partnership with Greene King Pub Partners.

Greene King Pub Partners say the pub’s menu “balances classic pub favourites with innovative, chef-led creations, all made using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.”

Daniel and Narelle, licensees of The Red Lion, said: “We are so proud to have won Food Pub of the Year at the Night of Excellence Awards! The award really cements our reputation as one of the very best pubs for food, not just locally, but now nationally!”

Dan Robinson, managing director of Greene King Pub Partners, added: “Congratulations to Daniel, Narelle and the team at The Red Lion for winning Food Pub of the Year. Having had it myself, I can hand on heart say the food at The Red Lion is exceptional. If you haven’t been, I urge you to visit and try their incredible food.”