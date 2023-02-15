Bellway is set to open the doors to two new showhomes at a development in Leighton Buzzard.

The developer is building 180 new homes at Chamberlains Bridge, off Vandyke Road, including a range of 145 two, three, four and five-bedroom houses for the private market and 35 affordable homes for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Potential purchasers will be able to explore the four-bedroom Nene and three-bedroom Chandler house types, when they are unveiled on Saturday 25 February.

CGI of one of the showhomes which will be opening at Chamberlains Bridge

Aly Morehen, Sales Manager at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “It is great to be able to throw open the doors to these two new showhomes at Chamberlains Bridge, which are the first completed properties at this development.

“Chamberlains Bridge has been designed to satisfy the requirements of the local housing market by offering a range of homes for buyers at various stages of the property ladder. There is a mix of two to five-bedroom properties being built here and the two showhomes are provided to help give visitors a real insight into how different houses may look and feel.

“The attractive three-bedroom Chandler would be ideal for a young family or couple needing a dedicated work space at home. It features a welcoming hallway leading onto the kitchen/dining room, with French doors into the back garden, while there is a separate living room bathed in light from a bay window to the front. Upstairs, the master bedroom has an en suite while the other two bedrooms share a family bathroom.

“Meanwhile, the luxurious Nene is an impressive detached property which has been designed to offer the flexible layout demanded by modern families. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms with en suite facilities, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

“Downstairs is where this home really ticks so many boxes. There is a large kitchen/breakfast/family room and a separate living room, both with French doors to the garden, plus a separate dining room and a study, making it ideal for those working from home or looking for more living space.”

Chamberlains Bridge is the third phase of the wider Chamberlains Barn neighbourhood, which is planned to bring a total of 950 new homes to the town. The scheme is also set to deliver a site for a lower school, a local centre and public open space including a country park, allotments, orchards and play areas.

Aly said: “Construction work at Chamberlains Bridge began on site in April 2022 and is progressing well. We launched this site from a sales cabin in November 2022 but hope to be in a position to open a brand-new sales complex on the development in the coming months.

“In the meantime, our expertly trained and dedicated sales team are ready and waiting at the site to welcome visitors, arrange viewings of the showhomes or answer any questions potential purchasers may have about the different homes available or the site itself.”

There’s currently a selection of three and four-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Chamberlains Bridge, with prices starting at £395,000 and £560,000 respectively.