Councillors Come Together To Celebrate Next Phase of Clipstone Park

Councillor Kevin Pughe, Town Mayor of Leighton-Linslade and a host of Leighton Linslade councillors have officially unveiled David Wilson Homes’ latest show homes at the Clipstone Park development.

The ribbon cutting event officially launched the next phase of development at DWH Clipstone Park, which will welcome the first residents into their new homes in May with the opening of brand-new show homes.

The five-bedroom Earlswood and four-bedroom Bradgate show homes have been designed by Artspace to inspire future homeowners, complete with an open plan kitchen and dining area, entertainment and gaming rooms, and even a hobby room for floral design.

The visit included a tour from David Wilson North Thames to share more about the housing development and the new phase of sustainable homes being built on site.

Councillor Kevin Pughe, Town Mayor of Leighton-Linslade commented, “Clipstone Park has proved popular with families putting down roots and we are pleased to see the next phase underway, which will bring even more sustainable and energy-efficient homes to the area.

"We are looking forward to welcoming more residents to our thriving community here in Leighton Buzzard in the coming months.”

The Clipstone Park development has contributed £16.8 million to Leighton Buzzard by bringing a range of new facilities to the local area, including new schools, parks, shops, sports pitches and a brand-new neighbourhood centre.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales & Marketing for David Wilson North Thames, added: “We are incredibly proud of what we have built here in Leighton Buzzard, and it was fantastic to share more about our plans for the future with the Town and Parish Council representatives, including the vice-chair of Eggington Parish Council, Simon King.

"Our next phase will incorporate the latest building regulations on sustainability, complete with solar panels and increased efficiency and will be ready to move in by the end of 2024.”

David Wilson Homes’ Clipstone Park is building a thriving community on the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard. The latest phase provides a selection of four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £410,000.