Final phase of Clipstone Park development in Leighton Buzzard approved

Planning permission for the third and final phase of new homes at Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Clipstone Park development on Leighton Road, Leighton Buzzard, has been approved by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The final phase will deliver 195 new homes, of which 34 will be affordable and transferred to Sage Housing, with construction expected to start later this year. Phase three will also deliver new infrastructure in the form of roads, footpaths, visitor car parking bays and incidental landscaping on site.

Karly Williams, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “Clipstone Park has consistently shown to be a very popular development, so it is great to have planning approved for our final phase to meet local demand. The development is ideal for those both entering the property market for the first time, with our schemes such as Deposit Unlock available, but also families looking to upsize and settle down in an established community.

Clipstone Park

“As hybrid working continues to be a part of our lives, our properties also continue to meet the expectations of flexible living from our buyers, with many homes benefiting from open plan or adaptable rooms to allow homeowners to personalise the space to support their living and working routines.”

All properties are built to be up to 65% more energy efficient than the same sized older house with modern day improvements. With argon gas filled double glazing windows, energy efficient boilers and enhance-efficiency insulation, these new homes aim to be as environmentally and economically friendly as possible.

Karly added: “With energy prices only set to increase, we are seeing more and more interest from prospective buyers across all our developments who previously didn’t consider a new build due to the energy-efficient features, so we expect demand to remain high for these properties. We look forward to seeing this new phase complete the community that has been established at Clipstone Park.”

The new homes have been designed with a more contemporary layout in mind, focusing on a streamlined appearance with grey windows and doors along with grey roof tiles. The homes sit amongst plenty of green space, with 75% of Clipstone Park dedicated to open space including equipped play areas for families. The development will offer a range of facilities onsite once complete including a neighbourhood centre with local shops, new schools within the development and a doctor’s surgery.

Once the development is complete, £16.8 million will have been contributed to the local area through S106 commitments, supporting local educational opportunities, the provision of public amenities and further infrastructure improvements. It has also established strong relationships with a wide range of local schools, community groups and charities, supporting dozens of local initiatives.