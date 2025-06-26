Free drain survey initiative available to Leighton Buzzard homeowners

Homeowners in Leighton Buzzard are encouraged to take up a new free service aimed at identifying hidden drainage problems before they lead to costly repairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating has launched a complimentary CCTV drain inspection initiative for properties within a 20-mile radius of its headquarters in SIlsoe, Bedfordshire - an area taking in the market town and surrounding area.

It uses high-resolution, non-invasive CCTV cameras to check underground drainage systems for cracks, blockages, leaks, root intrusions, and collapsed sections, without the need for digging. The live footage allows for immediate diagnosis, helping residents tackle issues early while avoiding disruption and unnecessary expense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer is particularly timely for owners of older homes in the area that rely on ageing clay or cast iron pipework. Across the UK, around 2,650 domestic pipe bursts are reported each year, with damages reaching close to £50 million.

A member of the Burton Smith team carries out a CCTV drain inspection

As well as physical faults, the surveys can uncover misconnected drains - a widespread issue that contributes to river pollution - and spot signs of internal sewer flooding, which can pose serious risks to property and health.

Toby Burton, Managing Director of Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating, said: “We believe true peace of mind starts below ground. Time and again we’ve seen how hidden drainage faults can escalate into costly and disruptive problems.

“That’s why we’re stepping up to support our community with free CCTV drain inspections and enabling homeowners to catch issues early to avoid expensive repairs and safeguard both their properties and the local environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free CCTV inspections are available to homeowners in Leighton Buzzard, Bedford, Luton, Milton Keynes, Stevenage, Hitchin, St Albans, and other locations within a 20-mile radius of the company’s Wrest Park base.

To arrange a free drain check, call 01462 412022 between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.