Grand Designs: Couple transform 150-year-old Bedfordshire barn
The new series returns tonight (Wednesday) for its 25th series – so where else would you expect Bedfordshire’s very own Kevin McCloud to visit?
Of course, he’ll be rocking up in our county, this time to see couple Sarah and Pip.
The pair are smitten with 150-year-old barn in the area that’s keeling over. Only question is – given their tight budget – can they retain its charm and spirit while also transforming it into a sleek, modern home?
40% of it is rotten and the whole place is shaking, so it looks like they’re going to have to rebuild some of it. But how much over budget will they go?
Tune in tonight, Channel 4 at 9pm.
