We tried the Gtech Lawn Mower and Hedge Trimmer but are they worth the splurge? | Gtech

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We tried Gtech’s cordless lawnmower and hedge trimmer to see if the £849 price tag is really worth it

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s going to be a hot weekend which means only one thing - it’s time to cut the grass and trim back the hedges.

We recently tried the Gtech Cordless Lawnmower CLM50 and the Gtech Long Reach Hedge Trimmer HT50 £249.99 (I say we but really my husband did all the hard work). But with the expensive price tag are they really worth the splurge? After putting it to the test here’s what we really thought of the garden electricals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gtech Cordless Lawnmower CLM50

Gtech Cordless Lawnmower CLM50 £599.99 | Gtech

The Gtech Cordless Lawnmower CLM50 £599.99 has a lightweight build that makes it really easy to push across the lawn with minimal effort. What genuinely surprised us was just how powerful it is for a cordless mower — the battery packs a punch, and we managed to cut the entire lawn on a single charge.

The adjustable height settings make it simple to get the perfect grass length, and it handles tall grass and weeds without any fuss, leaving behind a neat, professional finish. The cutting width is generous too, so the job gets done faster.

Storage is a breeze thanks to the fold-down handle, and the large grass collection bag means fewer trips to empty clippings. It’s a solid all-rounder for anyone after convenience and performance in a cordless lawnmower.

Gtech Long Reach Hedge Trimmer HT50

Gtech Long Reach Hedge Trimmer HT50 £249.99 | Gtech

The Gtech Long Reach Hedge Trimmer HT50 £249.99 has a long reach and the extendable pole which allows us to trim back hard to reach hedges without having to use ladders. The handle extends to over 2 meters, making it ideal for those really hard to reach tree branches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trimmer's dual-action blades provide great cutting power, easily slicing through both thick branches to give an even finish. The 180-degree rotating head is really useful when you are cutting branches in different directions and it also has a really long battery life.

Both the lawnmower and hedge trimmer are available to buy from the Gtech website with free next day delivery and a two year warranty.

My husband is very pleased with the Gtech Cordless Lawnmower CLM50 and the Gtech Long Reach Hedge Trimmer HT50 - let’s face it he will be using it more than me. Although he was at first a bit concerned about their cordless functionality. He now thinks they are much better than other lawnmowers and hedge trimmers available and definitely worth buying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top homes, gardens and interiors titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now