Home of the day: Why three floors are better than two

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With home offices and gyms now common additions to homes, having extra bedrooms and added space is becoming increasingly popular – making three-story homes an attractive choice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lincoln, at Redrow South Midlands’ Woburn View, on Newport Road, near Leighton Buzzard, is beautifully balanced both inside and out. Offering breathtaking views from an elevated vantage point, the home is available to reserve now.

On the ground floor, an open-plan kitchen and dining area is perfect for socialising and includes French patio doors that lead onto the garden. A cloak room offers space to keep muddy shoes and wet coats out of the way, and a separate large lounge provides the ideal place to relax and unwind, perfect for hosting Christmas with the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the first floor there are two spacious bedrooms, one with a generous en-suite, and adding to the room’s luxury is a large window that allows ample light into the room. The second bedroom is perfect for keeping children nearby or for a home-office that is both practical and productive in design. The second floor continues The Lincoln’s theme of luxury with the main bedroom which has an ensuite.

Home of the day: The Lincoln at Woburn View, near Leighton Buzzard

Throughout the home, each room benefits from large windows which offer an abundance of natural light to flow into the home, regardless of the weather or season.

Combining luxury with energy efficiency, the Lincoln has been designed with innovative low-carbon technology and includes cost-effective initiatives to help customers save on their bills. Air source heat pumps and underground floor heating are fitted as standard in line with Redrow’s goal to reach its ambitious target to achieve Net Zero across the whole business and supply chain by 2050.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’ve received substantial interest in the new homes that we’re bringing to Milton Keynes, thanks to the development’s balance of town and country living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The three-story Lincoln is perfect for family life, with the added luxury of two ensuites and a family bathroom. This house design offers a superb balance between open-plan living – perfect for a growing family – and spacious lounges and bedrooms for time spent relaxing.

“We warmly invite anyone who likes the idea of three-storey living in a rural area, without compromising on travel connections and local amenities, to come and explore Woburn View and see all that The Lincoln has to offer.”

Set on the outskirts of Milton Keynes, Woburn View offers a range of eco-friendly, family homes in the traditional market town of Woburn Sands. With a host of good local schools and direct trains to London Euston in just half an hour, the development is ideal for families and commuters alike.

To find out more about Woburn View and book an appointment, please call 01908 036847.