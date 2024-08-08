In pictures: Leighton Buzzard’s most expensive roads over the last five years revealed

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2024, 14:41 GMT
Leighton Buzzard’s streets with the highest value homes have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry over the last five years to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Leighton Buzzard postcodes.

The figures show Heath Park Road, Robinswood Close and Dukes Ride have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Scroll below to find out if your road is among them!

First up is Heath Park Road, with the homes averaging at £845,625 with eight sales in the past five years.

1. Heath Park Road

First up is Heath Park Road, with the homes averaging at £845,625 with eight sales in the past five years. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Robinson Close, among Leighton Buzzard's sought-after cul de sacs comes in second with homes averaging at £756,666. Three house sales have taken place across the last five years.

2. Robinson Close

Robinson Close, among Leighton Buzzard's sought-after cul de sacs comes in second with homes averaging at £756,666. Three house sales have taken place across the last five years. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
This highly desirable street rides in at number three with the average home costing £742,500, with four sales in the last five years.

3. Dukes Ride

This highly desirable street rides in at number three with the average home costing £742,500, with four sales in the last five years. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
This desirable street, surrounded by woodland, takes the number four spot, with houses coming in at around £738,409. The street claims the most sales with a whopping 11 houses sold in the last five years.

4. Heath Court

This desirable street, surrounded by woodland, takes the number four spot, with houses coming in at around £738,409. The street claims the most sales with a whopping 11 houses sold in the last five years. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leighton Buzzard