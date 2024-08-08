In pictures: Leighton Buzzard’s most expensive roads over the last five years revealed

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry over the last five years to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Leighton Buzzard postcodes.
The figures show Heath Park Road, Robinswood Close and Dukes Ride have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.
Scroll below to find out if your road is among them!
1. Heath Park Road
First up is Heath Park Road, with the homes averaging at £845,625 with eight sales in the past five years. Photo: Google Maps
2. Robinson Close
Robinson Close, among Leighton Buzzard's sought-after cul de sacs comes in second with homes averaging at £756,666. Three house sales have taken place across the last five years. Photo: Google Maps
3. Dukes Ride
This highly desirable street rides in at number three with the average home costing £742,500, with four sales in the last five years. Photo: Google Maps
4. Heath Court
This desirable street, surrounded by woodland, takes the number four spot, with houses coming in at around £738,409. The street claims the most sales with a whopping 11 houses sold in the last five years. Photo: Google Maps