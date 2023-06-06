Independent living scheme in Leighton Buzzard opens its doors to new residents at community event

Residents visiting information stalls

Housing association Peabody held an open day event at its independent living scheme Greenfields in Leighton Buzzard to give potential residents a flavour of its facilities.

Together with residents and MP Andrew Selous, the Greenfields team took visitors on a tour of the new facilities and talked them through the on-site support available, while encouraging people to apply for a home through the council – which manages applications for all extra care schemes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peabody’s partners, including the NHS, Age UK, and the Central Bedfordshire Community Wellbeing Team, were on hand to give information about their work in the community and ways in which they support residents.

Residents visiting information stalls

Greenfields is an extra-care scheme, owned and managed by Peabody. With a focus on maintaining a strong sense of community and being sociable, Greenfields provides 82 one- and two-bedroom apartments for people over the age of 55. This includes 50 affordable rent and 32 shared ownership homes.

Greenfields residents can receive extra care and support when needed by a dedicated care team, such as Care is Central which has been rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission. The team offers in-person support at all hours of the day and night and a community alarm service. Peabody tailors its support to suit every individual’s lifestyle and goals. This could include help with cooking, staying healthy and taking medication.

There are eight communal rooms for people to use and share with one another where residents can enjoy a raft of activities every day, from petting Crumble the therapy dog, to bingo and a crafts club. They can also be pampered at the onsite hair and beauty salons, before relaxing in the spa room, Fish and Chip restaurant, or library.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a large communal garden, residents can take up a spot of gardening, planting vegetables and flowers in a tranquil environment surrounded by trees and plants.

Bob was one of the first people to move into Greenfields six years ago. He said: “It’s amazing. My apartment is very modern and spacious – there are so many different rooms and open spaces here. When my friends come here, they just say ‘wow, can I move in?’.

“You’ve also got a really good community here. And it’s great to be able to get extra care when you need it. At the moment I need to use four different kinds of eyedrops every day. But rather than having to get stressed and find out who can help me do this, I can just ask the care team here for support. It’s such a wonderful integrated service.”

You can apply for a Greenfields home by visiting the Central Bedfordshire Council website. Alternatively, you can contact Peabody via their website to ask any questions or arrange a date to visit the team at Greenfields.

Advertisement

Advertisement