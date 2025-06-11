Last chance to buy at Leighton Buzzard development, where just five homes remain

Only five homes remain for sale at Leestone Park in Leighton Buzzard

A housebuilder is celebrating the success of its popular development in Leighton Buzzard and the thriving community it has created.

Since its launch in 2019, Redrow South Midlands’s Leestone Park, on Heath Road, has seen more than 290 buyers move into their dream homes. Now, only five properties remain available to purchase and the housebuilder has announced the last chance to buy.

The development has been incredibly popular with growing families, and a selection of three and four-bedroom homes remain available, including The Ludlow, priced from £430,000. This three-bedroom, semi-detached property has traditional features and craftsmanship to the outside and is the pinnacle of modern living on the inside, making it ideal for families thanks to its clever design maximising the space available.

For those looking for something a little larger, the four-bedroom The Cambridge is available from £580,000, offering abundant space and luxurious fittings as well as an air-source heat pump for efficient energy. Homeowners will enjoy a range of other conveniences such as private parking and underfloor heating.

The final property types remaining at Leestone Park include the five-bedroom The Blenheim and the four-bedroom The Stratford. Available from £515,000, The Stratford offers style and sophistication for growing families. An open-plan kitchen/dining room is perfect for cooking and hosting, with room for additional seating and storage. Meanwhile, a large lounge can comfortably accommodate guests but is snug enough for those cosy nights in.

The Stratford, The Blenheim and The Cambridge are all Eco Electric homes, designed with innovative low-carbon technology and cost-effective initiatives to help owners save on their bills. Air-source heat pumps and underfloor heating across the ground floor are fitted as standard in line with the housebuilder’s goal to reach its target to achieve net zero across the whole business and supply chain by 2050.

The Eco Electric homes can save owners more than £970 a year on their energy bills, compared with a second-hand home.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Bordered by the rolling Bedfordshire countryside yet close to surrounding towns, Leestone Park is perfect for families and those looking to settle down, so it’s no surprise that homes at the development have been incredibly popular.

“This highly desirable location is now home to a thriving community, which is why we are confident the remaining few homes will be sold very quickly – this really is the last chance to buy!

“With only five properties remaining, we encourage anyone interested in making the move to Leestone Park to visit us as soon as possible.”

Leestone Park offers the ideal balance of rural living with great connections to surrounding towns. The centre of Leighton Buzzard is just a mile and a half away from the development, and the handy train station means you can travel to Milton Keynes in less than 15 minutes. There are also plans for a community centre to be built on the development as well as an orchard and plenty of open spaces, making the location perfect for families.