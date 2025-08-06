LAST CHANCE TO BUY AT POPULAR CLIPSTONE PARK DEVELOPMENT IN LEIGHTON BUZZARD

With news that Universal Studios has submitted its planning application for what is set to be Europe’s biggest theme park in Bedfordshire , the area is set for a huge economic boost. With interest in the wider Bedfordshire region driving demand for new homes, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are launching a final phase of homes at Clipstone Park development in Leighton Buzzard.

Barratt Homes’ Clipstone Park offers the perfect blend of green space, access to amenities and convenient transport links offering an outstanding lifestyle for families, downsizers and first-time buyers alike. All homes are A/B EPC rated and built to Part L building regulations which require less energy for heating, cooling and lighting, which reduces their environmental impact and will lower energy bills for occupants.

The Ellerton three-bedroom house type at the development boasts social spaces and natural light. French doors which lead into the rear garden and other upgrades are also included, worth £8,000. Barratt Homes is also offering a number of incentives on this house type including a £13,350 Deposit Boost.

David Wilson Homes is also offering its final phase at the development, selling the last selection of premium homes named ‘Park View’. These large three, four and five-bedroom homes overlook vast public green open space, including Clipstone Brook Park and are all built in-line with Part L building regulations. The housebuilder is also offering a selection of incentives and schemes, such as Part Exchange, Stamp Duty Contribution and Deposit Boost.

Marc Woolfe, Sales & Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “This year has seen significant news for Bedfordshire with the updates on the Universal Studios project to the north of the county, and the London Luton Airport expansion to the south. This will naturally see an increase in demand for housing in the area and our job is to provide quality homes in the areas that people want to live, and ensuring residents have access to all the facilities they need to create relatively autonomous communities. With both developments now in its final phases at Clipstone Park, prospective buyers are advised to act quickly and find out how they can make their move today.”

Clipstone Park combines exceptional connectivity with a thriving array of local amenities; with residents a stones’ throw away from the M1 for easy access to London Luton Airport and a 30-minute drive to Leighton Buzzard Railway station for journeys to London Euston and Birmingham New Street. The town centre also offers a range of high street shops, boutiques, restaurants, cafes, as well as a range of supermarket shops for resident’s everyday needs.