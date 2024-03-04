Leighton Buzzard housebuilder launches pop-up library for local children to celebrate World Book Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children across Leighton Buzzard are invited to pick up a FREE book of their choice from Redrow South Midlands’ popular development Leestone Park on Heath Road from 7 March, otherwise known as World Book Day.

The books are available to collect from the housebuilder’s newly built pop-up library, which has been installed outside the development’s show home. The library includes brand-new editions of popular children’s tales, including Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk for local families in the area to enjoy.

To ensure the library remains well stocked for Leighton Buzzard’s book lovers, Redrow is calling on the local community to donate their unwanted books to its new library.

The library, which is made out of recycled wood and materials, was finished by Redrow’s own apprentices, who hand-painted the library in Redrow’s ruby-red shade.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “At Redrow, we are committed to creating a positive impact for the local community which help make Leighton Buzzard a great place to live – which is why we’re delighted to be launching our first ever pop-up library.

“Sadly, we know that not every child has access to a book of their own, and that this can greatly impact their literacy levels and love of reading. To help nurture a passion for literature from an early age, and to ensure no child goes without a book to read on World Book Day, we’re encouraging families of all ages to come along to Leestone Park and pick up a free book to enjoy.

“To ensure there’s something for everyone, we’re encouraging children living in Leighton Buzzard to donate their unwanted books and pick up one they’re yet to experience. We look forward to welcoming Leighton Buzzard’s bookworms to the latest addition at Leestone Park and sharing our love of literature. Happy reading!”

The library features a limited number of books which are available on a first come first serve basis.