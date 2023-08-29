Jason Hart received theNational House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award for excellence in on-site management at the Redrow South Midlands development, Leestone Park, in Leighton Buzzard.

Running for 40 years, the NHBC’s Pride in the Job scheme is dedicated to recognising the industry’s very best performers and is a prestigious accolade that site managers aspire to achieve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To receive an award, site managers must score highly in all areas of build and site management including quality of workmanship, technical expertise, health and safety and leadership. Judges look for meticulous attention to detail and the special qualities and attributes that set quality, award-winning site managers apart from the rest.

Jason Hart named Pride in the Job award winner 2023

Jason has always been fascinated by the fast-paced nature of the construction industry, which saw him receive his first NHBC Award in 2020 and another NHBC Award Seal of Excellence in 2022. After becoming a plumber when he finished school, he worked his way into construction management and now has 15 years’ experience in the sector and joined Redrow two years ago.

Jason, who has progressed quickly and was promoted to Project Manager after a year with the housebuilder, has been based at Leestone Park since 2021.

Don Burley, Construction Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Every home built at Leestone Park reflects Jason’s enthusiasm and determination to provide the highest quality homes, and we're thrilled that his hard work has been recognised by the NHBC once more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Pride in the Job Award is a prestigious accolade that all site managers strive for, and for a member of our South Midlands division to receive this is truly fantastic. We are very proud to have Jason as part of the team.”

Commenting on his award win, Jason said: “Winning the award is an incredible accomplishment. Every time we hand over a completed new house and surpass buyers' expectations, I’m proud to know we've created a fantastic new home for a family.