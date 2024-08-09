Leighton Buzzard’s cheapest roads according to house prices over the last five years revealed

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry over the last five years to see where the lowest-priced homes are located across the Leighton Buzzard postcodes.
Some of the cheapest residential streets in Leighton Buzzard include Ravenstone House, Hamilton Court and York Court.
Scroll below to get an idea of the lower end of the housing price scale in the region.
1. Ravenstone House/ North Street
North Street in the town centre takes the top spot in Leighton Buzzard's cheapest street ranking. The street's average property, courtesy of Ravenstone House, comes in at £125,000 with sales made in the last five years. Photo: Google Maps
2. Hamilton Court
Retirement complex Hamilton Court in Lammas Street is the second of Leighton Buzzard's cheapest areas with apartments averaging at £139,462. A whopping 28 flats have been sold in the last five years making it a popular choice for the over 60s. Photo: Google Maps
3. York Court/ Bassett Road
York Court apartment building in Bassett Road ranks the third cheapest area with properties averaging £143,333. Three sales have been made in the last five years. Photo: Google Maps
4. Laburnum Court
Laburnum Court retirement housing complex in Millstream Way makes it in at number five, with flats averaging at £148,500. Sales number 14 in the last five years. Photo: Google Maps