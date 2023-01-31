New 180-house development in Leighton Buzzard opens doors to homebuyers

Home-hunters can now visit a new housing development taking shape in Leighton Buzzard.

Bellway has opened the doors to a sales office at its Chamberlains Bridge development off Vandyke Road and welcomed many new customers to the launch event.

The developer is building 180 new homes at the 13.6-acre site including 145 private homes and 35 affordable properties available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

A CGI image of a street scene at Bellway’s Chamberlains Bridge development in Leighton Buzzard. PIC: BELLWAY

Construction work began on the site in April last year after detailed plans were approved by Central Bedfordshire Council in February.

Aly Morehen, Sales Manager at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “The launch of Chamberlains Bridge was a huge success, and it was great to see visitors on the site for the first time.

“On the day, we had many prospective buyers come along to chat to the sales team in the new sales office. Ever since we announced plans to build here, there has been a great deal of interest in the new homes we are set to deliver on the edge of Leighton Buzzard.

“We believe that we will be offering something for everyone here with a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes designed to appeal to a range of purchasers. This wide appeal was reflected on the launch day with enquiries made about all sizes of homes on the site.”

Chamberlains Bridge is the third phase of the wider Chamberlains Barn neighbourhood, which received outline planning consent in 2015 and is planned to bring a total of 950 new homes to the town.

The masterplan for the wider scheme also includes a site for a lower school, a local centre, and public open space including a country park, allotments, orchards and play areas. The plans also include a new stop for the popular tourist attraction the Leighton Buzzard Railway – one of the country’s longest and oldest narrow-gauge lines.

Bellway’s Chamberlains Bridge development will be located immediately to the south of an area of grassland and woodland on the wider site which will be set aside as the new Shenley Hill Country Park.