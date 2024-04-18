New homes coming soon at Taylor Wimpey’s Hadley Grange development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the development's third phase now over 90% sold out, Hadley Grange’s fourth phase will offer a collection of 135 new homes perfect for family living, with homes starting from £415,000 for a three-bedroom property.

Homeowners at phase four will find Vandyke Upper School nearby with additional plans for sports pitches and a leisure centre close to the development, subject to planning.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “Our Hadley Grange development is a fantastic place to call home and we are pleased to be able to offer further opportunities for people to join the growing community. We’d encourage anyone interested in moving to Hadley Grange in time for Summer, to come and view the final remaining homes in phase three.”

First time buyers Sian and Alfie are already living at Hadley Grange, having taken their first step onto the property ladder by purchasing their very first home last year.

Previously living in a one bedroom rental in St Albans, Hertfordshire, the couple were seeking a bigger home that has good commuter transport links to London.

Alfie said: “We chose to live at Hadley Grange as the location is just right for our commute, it’s just close enough to London without being ridiculously expensive. It’s a peaceful and quiet development and we liked that Taylor Wimpey talked us through the future of the immediate area, too.”

Located just 1.5 miles away from the centre of Leighton Buzzard, this development currently features a range of three, four and five-bedroom properties. Hadley Grange is surrounded by stunning green open spaces, offering the ideal routes for leisurely walks. Families will appreciate the ease of access to the town centre and close proximity to a range of parks, play areas and sports facilities.

Hadley Grange is located at Clipstone Park, Off Leighton Road, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, LU7 9NX. Those interested can book an appointment by calling 01525 305 023.