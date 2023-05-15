New scheme offers Leighton Buzzard house-hunters up to £20k towards their new home

Do you fancy getting on the property ladder but just need that extra financial push?

Well, housebuilder Bellway is unveiling a new incentive offering customers up to £20,000 to help them buy a new home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The housebuilder is offering purchasers the saving either through a mortgage subsidy, or a deposit contribution, or towards extras or upgrades inside the home.

New home purchasers can save up to £20,000 with Bellway

Bellway’s offer – called Your Home, Your Way – launched at the beginning of this month (May) and runs until June 30.

New homes are being built all over the county but our closest one is at Chamberlains Bridge on Vandyke Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luke Southgate, sales director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “This initiative has been created to provide our buyers with the opportunity to save up to £20,000 when buying a new-build home from Bellway.

“When we ran a mortgage contribution offer at the beginning of the year it was incredibly well-received and helped many people to buy their first home or to move to a different home to better meet their needs.

“Buyers can take advantage of a contribution towards mortgage payments, if they want to keep their monthly outgoings lower – or they can have a lump sum boost to their deposit if they want to move without having to spend any longer saving.

"Or they can access up to £20,000 to put towards extras or upgrades, such as more premium flooring, tiling and lighting to help style their new home as they choose.

Advertisement