Fountaines Farm, located on South End in the village, is on sale with Woburn-based Jackson Stops for the first time in 25 years,

The farmhouse was commissioned by the Duke of Bedford in 1875 and listed as a Grade Two building by English Heritage in 2000.

Among the interior features are intimate reception rooms, an open plan kitchen and family room, an orangery, a connected annex and office facility and an independent staff flat.

The detached property features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, with all bedrooms’ doubles and three complemented by en-suites.

The garage complex provides space for five vehicles plus a machinery store, heated dog kennels and studio or treatment room.

Among the features on the grounds of the property are a super salt water swimming pool, a small animal paddock and a vegetable garden.

With a price tag of £4million it’s out of reach for most of us – but we can still have a look round in our photo gallery.

