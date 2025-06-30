Primary school students get hands-on construction experience at Linmere Development near Houghton Regis

Pupils from year 6 at Thornhill Primary School in Houghton Regis were welcomed to Hightown Housing Association’s Linmere construction site in Linmere, where 43 new affordable homes, four commercial units and a dedicated children’s nursery are currently under development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located close to junction 11a of the M1 and the A5, this development is part of the wider development of Houghton Regis, delivering vital housing and community amenities to the area. The affordable housing development is being constructed on behalf of Hightown Housing Association by Brickhill Construction.

Claire Bishop, Head of Development, at Hightown Housing Association, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to be delivering a development that not only provides much needed affordable homes but also brings the community together through new shops and services. Engaging with local schools is just one way we hope to inspire future generations to consider careers in construction and housing development.”

Kids enjoying the construction site

During the visit, students had a taste of life on a busy construction site. The activities included bricklaying, jet-washing construction vehicles, as well as learning about the importance of health and safety on active construction sites. The visit aimed to inspire young minds to consider careers in construction while giving them a peek behind the scenes at the creation of their future neighbourhood.

James Pargeter, Company Director, at Brickhill Construction, stated: “Brickhill is delighted to be partnering with Hightown on this project providing 43 much needed affordable homes. Brickhill is always keen to engage the local community, and it was an absolute pleasure to provide an exciting “hands on” experience for the children of Thornhill primary school.”

Miss Seraphin-Whyte, Year 6 teacher, at Thornhill Primary School, commented: “Our Year 6s were lucky enough to enjoy an unforgettable visit to the construction site right next to our school — and it was nothing short of amazing! The children had the incredible opportunity to meet real builders and learn hands-on how to lay bricks using cement. One of the highlights was getting to operate a jet washer on a JCB tractor, which brought huge smiles all around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The excitement and inspiration were palpable — many children left saying they now want to be bricklayers when they grow up! Every moment was thoroughly enjoyed, not just by the students but by us teachers too. The team on site was incredibly generous, even sending us off with parting gifts. It was an experience none of us will forget.”

Year 6 students from Thornhill Primary School

Emma Farrier, Marketing and Community Engagement Manager, at Linmere, commented: “As masterplanners and developers for the site, we are delighted to have Hightown and Brickhill delivering affordable housing and retail units within the Local Centre at the development. The ethos of Linmere’s master plan is that no resident will be more than five minutes from green open space.”