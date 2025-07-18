Special event to launch 190 new eco-friendly homes in Bedfordshire

A local housebuilder is hosting an open weekend to mark the launch of 192 new homes in Leighton Buzzard.

Redrow South Midlands’ latest development Leestone Chase, on Kemsley Drive, will offer 192 private and affordable homes for the community, including a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroomed properties from the housebuilder’s award-winning Heritage Collection, which sees architecture inspired by the 1930s arts and crafts era combined with contemporary, refined interiors.

The new homes will also be part of Redrow’s Eco Electric offering, featuring air source heat pumps and underfloor heating across the ground floor as standard, designed to greatly reduce energy bills and contribute to sustainable building.

Redrow South Midlands is hosting an open weekend at Leestone Chase on 26th and 27th July to unveil 190 new eco-friendly homes

To celebrate the first plots being released for sale, a launch event will be held on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 July at the sales office at nearby Leestone Park, from 10.30am-5pm, where prospective buyers can get a taste of what life could be like living on the new development.

Visitors over the weekend can learn more about the types of homes available, as well as exploring a range of incentives and financial options with Redrow’s friendly sales team. Guests will also be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a £500 John Lewis voucher.

One of the homes available at Leestone Chase will be The Amberley, an impressive three-bedroom home from Redrow’s Heritage Collection. This is an ideal family home, with luxurious additions such as underfloor heating and ultrafast broadband as standard. The property provides abundant and welcoming space downstairs with plenty of natural light, complemented by three spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs.

Alongside the homes being delivered, Redrow has committed to investing substantially in the local community and services, including healthcare, education, leisure and bus services. In addition, a series of ecological enhancements will be made, including bird boxes, bat boxes, tree planting and swift bricks to provide a safe, spacious and habitable area for swifts to nest.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to release the first plots at this exciting new development. Leestone Chase, which builds on our hugely popular Leestone Park development, will provide much-needed new homes in the area and build on the already thriving community that Leighton Buzzard has to offer.

“We anticipate homes will be incredibly popular, with lots of people looking to the development as a peaceful place to live with great access to the local town and Milton Keynes, and positive prospects for the local area.

“We’d encourage those looking to purchase a home to attend the launch event, meet our great sales team and register their interest.”

The first plots at Leestone Chase are now available, with prices starting from £485,000. A customer experience suite and show homes are set to open later this year.

Nestling in the pretty town of Leighton Buzzard, the development offers a host of country walks on its doorstep, and plenty of leisure facilities just a stone’s throw away – including a golf course and state-of-the-art multi-sports complex. Ideal for families, there is an array of excellent schools nearby, including an Ofsted-rated ‘outstanding’ primary school. Commuters looking for a slice of country life will also benefit from excellent transport links to Milton Keynes, which is less than 15 minutes by train.

To find out more about Leestone Chase, visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/leestone-chase-222840